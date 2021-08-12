You Didn’t Know These Apple Watch Tips and Tricks Existed.

The Apple Watch was released in 2015, eight years after the first iPhone.

The watch was created with fitness in mind as a smart companion to the iPhone and other Apple devices.

However, in the last six years, the Apple Watch’s capabilities and functionalities have vastly improved.

Here are 20 Apple Watch tips and tricks you might not be aware of…

Keep an eye on your heart rate.

The Apple Watch includes a heart rate monitor app that allows you to observe whether your heart rate is excessively high or low.

You can program your Apple Watch to send you alerts when you reach these markers by opening the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Locate Your iPhone

How many times have you put your phone down inadvertently and then forgotten where it is? It can be a stressful situation, especially if you’re not sure whether you’re on the couch or on the bus.

If you click the “ping” button on your Apple Watch, your phone will produce a sound that you can follow, allowing you to quickly locate your phone if it’s within hearing distance.

Keep a Record of Your Exercises

The Apple Watch can track your health and fitness in a variety of ways. “Activity rings,” for example, display your daily activity and send you reminders and rewards if you hit particular levels of activity.

You can also use the watch to track your favorite workouts and set goals for yourself.

Keep an eye out for loud noises.

If there is noise around you that is loud enough to impair your hearing, one app for the Apple Watch can send you notifications.

Simply touch the Noise button on your iPhone’s Apple Watch app. You can specify a noise threshold (for example, 90 dB) as well as a time limit for hearing noise at that volume (for example, 3 minutes per day).

Keep track of how much time you spend washing your hands.

Everyone has become more conscious of the significance of properly washing their hands during the last 18 months. However, remembering to wash your hands for the necessary period of time might be tough (20 seconds).

When you wash your hands, the Apple Watch recognizes it and offers you a countdown to ensure you are washing them for long enough.

Play some music

You can use the Apple Watch as a remote control. This is a condensed version of the information.