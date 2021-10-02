Yoto Player is a screen-free Internet radio that has been approved by kids.

Yoto Player is a kid-friendly internet-connected speaker. It’s a combination of a radio, a podcast player, and a narrative reader. Best of all, it eliminates the use of a screen, allowing children to rest their eyes. It appears to be a winner from the standpoint of a parent. Electronic devices designed at children, on the other hand, are not always well received by their intended audiences. To put it to the test, I set up the Yoto Player with my 8-year-old daughter and then let her go with it.

She loved the audiobook Hotel Flamingo right away and has been listening to it on a regular basis since obtaining it. Yoto Player has a pleasant design, but neither its looks nor its functions are geared for children. It’s a device that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, although its audio content is intended toward children.

In the words of my daughter:

“I like it because it has pictures on the front and wonderful music on the radio,” says the author.

Yoto Player can keep children entertained on their own, but it also allows adults and children to spend quality time together. Yoto Player, with a few exceptions, primarily in terms of price, provides a wholesome, engaging experience without the need to stare at a screen.

Pros:

Design that is both entertaining and intelligent. There’s a decent quantity of free content, as well as Bluetooth and a headphone port.

Cons:

The cost of more Yoto cards can add up quickly. Making your own cards is a little more difficult to do.

What Is the Yoto Player, and What Does It Do?

The Yoto Player is a kid-friendly speaker at its core. It’s difficult to limit the gadget to a specific application. The front will light up to indicate the time and weather conditions as a clock, despite the lack of a typical screen. When you turn the device over to its face, the back of the device turns into a nightlight. It can be used on its own or as a Bluetooth speaker for an iPad or phone. Yoto Player is incredibly adaptable without sacrificing any of its functions.

After a Yoto Player is set up, most likely with a parent’s phone, it no longer requires the phone to function. That implies parents shouldn’t be asked to start a narrative or put on the music on a regular basis. Yoto Player, in my opinion, wonderfully mixes the physical and virtual worlds. This is a condensed version of the information.