Yoshihide Suga, a self-made politician who struggled to become Prime Minister of Japan.

Yoshihide Suga fought his way to the top of Japanese politics, but his time as Prime Minister was turbulent and short-lived.

After only a year in office, the 72-year-old said on Friday that he will not run for the leadership of his party, thereby terminating his tenure as prime minister.

Suga’s decision comes after a challenging year in which his government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak has earned him low approval ratings.

Suga, a farmer’s son with a reputation for inscrutability, earned a landslide victory in his party’s and parliament’s elections to become Japan’s prime minister in September 2020, succeeding Shinzo Abe, who stepped down due to ill health.

There was talk when he entered office that he would call a snap election to take advantage of his high popular approval rating.

But he chose not to, a decision he may come to regret as his approval began to dwindle quickly and never recovered.

Virus states of emergency have been imposed several times throughout his term, including the deadliest virus outbreak in Japan’s history.

Health experts said that the steps taken by his government were too little, too late, and he was repeatedly chastised for his response.

When he became president, there was reason to expect he could build on his popularity and win a decisive general election — perhaps after a good Olympics.

His chances were harmed by a slow vaccine distribution and repeated emergency measures, as well as ongoing resistance to the Games.

At press conferences, Suga has also been chastised for avoiding tough questions and deflecting public criticism.

His election last year concluded a career that included serving as chief cabinet secretary, a position that entails coordinating policy and bringing government agencies to heel.

As Abe’s senior spokesman, he was the face of the government, defending choices in often tense interactions with media.

Suga emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Abe shortly after he announced his resignation, despite his repeated denials of interest in the top post.

He’d developed a terrible reputation for utilizing his influence to control Japan’s huge and strong bureaucracy and aid in the implementation of government objectives.

During a leadership debate, he declared, “People think I’m really intimidating, especially bureaucrats.”

“However, I am exceedingly kind… to those who work hard.”

Suga was up in rural Akita, northern Japan, as the son of a strawberry farmer and a schoolteacher, and went to college after coming to Tokyo. Brief News from Washington Newsday.