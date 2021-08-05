Yelp now has a feature that displays whether or not a restaurant requires proof of vaccination.

Through a new feature on Yelp, restaurants and other establishments may now inform customers if they require diners to be vaccinated.

The option was unveiled on Thursday by the popular site for rating and evaluating businesses. Customers can sift among establishments that have indicated that the COVID-19 vaccine is a required, according to Yelp.

A second filter was added, allowing users to search just for businesses with fully vaccinated employees.

“To assist consumers better understand how a business is currently operating as pandemic guidelines evolve, Yelp is releasing two new, free qualities today: ‘Proof of vaccination necessary’ and ‘All employees completely vaccinated,’” the company said in a blog post.

Businesses can use the settings on the site to add the two attributes to their profile page. In June 2020, Yelp included a COVID-19 feature to allow companies to define what kind of safety standards they have in place, such as whether employees wear masks, whether customers must wear masks, and whether the facility has a limited capacity.

Yelp is ready to monitor and protect businesses’ accounts from specific reviewers, which coincides with the two new COVID-19 features.

“We are proactively monitoring Yelp pages of establishments who activate these qualities to assist protect businesses that may face blowback for their vaccination policies,” the announcement stated. “This is one of the important steps Yelp takes to ensure the quality and integrity of the material on our platform.”

Throughout the epidemic, the company maintains a set of “specific COVID content criteria” that apply to all evaluations. Any customer review that criticizes a business’s COVID-19 rules is deemed a violation of those standards and will be removed.

Since the pandemic began, Yelp has seen a spike in “review bombing,” resulting to the removal of roughly 8,000 reviews in 2021. Only evaluations that are primarily focused on the immunization and masking requirements and are unrelated to the quality of service delivered are being removed by the firm.

“Customer reviews that criticize a business’s vaccination requirements are in violation of our specific COVID Content Guidelines, which were adopted in March 2020 to safeguard companies from reputational harm caused by the pandemic,” Yelp added.

When business qualities for Black-owned, Latinx-owned, and women-owned businesses were added to Yelp, a similar protection was implemented.