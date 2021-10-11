Yellen is ‘confident’ that the United States will implement a global minimum tax.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that she was “confident” that Congress will pass legislation implementing a minimal international tax on large firms as part of a global tax accord.

The OECD-brokered agreement, which establishes a global tax rate of 15%, aims to prevent multinational firms from lowering their tax bills by registering in countries with low rates.

“I am sure that everything we need to do to comply with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package,” Yellen said on ABC’s “This Week,” referring to the federal budget bill presently before Congress.

President Joe Biden’s economic program is built around a multi-trillion-dollar spending package.

Budget reconciliation is a political maneuver that would allow Democrats, who hold a small majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, to act without the support of Republicans.

“I hope it will be passed, and we will be able to reassure the world that the US will do its share,” Yellen said, hailing the “historic” accord.

The 136 countries that have signed on to the global tax pact currently account for 90% of global GDP.

They will be able to produce an additional $175 billion in revenue as a result of the agreement.

According to the OECD, countries plan to sign a global convention in 2022 and execute the reform in 2023.

The agreement must now be incorporated into national legislation in each of the participating countries. However, several questions remain, such as whether the Biden administration would be able to pass the legislation in Congress.

Democrats want to include the legislation in the $3.5 trillion infrastructure spending bill, but their Senate majority is so narrow that any defections would be disastrous.

Two Democratic senators argue that the sum is too excessive, despite the fact that it is designed to radically restructure US infrastructure and battle climate change.

Biden’s ideas would be aided by the additional cash generated by the international minimum tax.

Aside from the minimal rate, the 136 countries agreed to re-allocate more than $125 billion in earnings from roughly 100 of the world’s most profitable multinational corporations to governments all around the world.

This means that businesses will be required to pay taxes in nations where they conduct business and earn profits, regardless of whether they have a physical presence there — a development that would affect major US digital corporations like Facebook.