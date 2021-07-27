Years after the crime, a teen who raped and beheaded an 8-year-old girl is sentenced to life in prison.

After rapping and beheading an 8-year-old girl in India’s Uttar Pradesh state five years ago, a man was sentenced to life in prison.

The man, named as Pravesh Kumar, was also fined Rs 3.5 lakh ($4,700) by the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) court in Bareilly on Saturday, according to Indian newspaper The Tribune.

The Times of India quoted additional district government counsel (ADGC) Reetram Rajput as saying that half of the fine would be provided to the victim’s relatives.

According to the source, the case was unusual, and Kumar, who was 19 at the time of the crime, was expected to face the death penalty.

Kumar’s victim was from a farming family in the Bithri Chainpur area of Bareilly district, and she vanished five years ago after going out to play with her friends after school. According to the Times of India, her body was discovered buried in a cane field, with part of her foot partially visible through the earth.

According to the site, the then-teenager repeatedly punched the girl in the mouth and face before rapping her while she was unconscious and battered. He then beheaded the girl with a sharp knife and buried her in a shallow grave.

When the murder weapon and bloodstained garments were discovered at Kumar’s home, Rajput said, police had caught him red-handed. He also said that sperm stains were discovered on the retrieved garments, which forensic examinations confirmed.

“We had enough circumstantial evidence to show that the youngster was last seen with Pravesh, and [the judge]also took into account his self-confession of the crime,” Rajput explained.

He said, “Fifteen witnesses were placed before the court.”

According to the government counsel, Pravesh was found guilty under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 302 (murder), 376 (rape), and 377 (unnatural offenses) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as violations under the POSCO Act.

To preserve the victim’s privacy, the victim’s identify was not revealed in compliance with Supreme Court directives on instances involving sexual assault.