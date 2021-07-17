Xiaomi, which Trump has accused of having Chinese military ties, has surpassed Apple in smartphone sales.

According to a new Canalys report, Apple lost its position as the world’s No. 2 smartphone provider in Q2 2021, as sales of Xiaomi’s handsets rose.

Samsung, the electronics behemoth from South Korea, remained the world’s top smartphone vendor, with Apple coming in third.

In a post on his company’s website, Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said, “Xiaomi is rapidly increasing its global business.” “For example, in Latin America, shipments climbed by more than 300 percent, in Africa by 150 percent, and in Western Europe by 50 percent. And it evolves as it grows.”

Xiaomi’s sales increased by 83 percent in Q2, while Samsung’s increased by only 15 percent, according to the study. Apple, on the other hand, barely grew at all, with only a 1% increase.

Samsung held 19 percent of the smartphone market, followed by Xiaomi (17%) and Apple (14%).

Xiaomi, according to Stanton, was primarily selling considerably less expensive phones than Samsung and Apple.

“It is still heavily biased toward the general market, though, and its average selling price is roughly 40% and 75% cheaper than Samsung and Apple, respectively,” he said.

Oppo and Vivo, two more Chinese electronic businesses, placed in fourth and fifth place, respectively, with their Q2 sales. According to Canalys, both Chinese companies accounted for around 10% of worldwide smartphone sales. Oppo’s sales jumped by roughly 28%, while Vivo’s increased by 27%. In the second quarter, Chinese companies collectively controlled more than a third of the global smartphone market.

The US Department of Defense put Xiaomi and eight other companies to a list of entities it believed had ties to the Chinese military in mid-January, soon before Trump left office. The business filed a court complaint against the Defense and Treasury departments over the designation later in January, after President Joe Biden took office.

Due to the case, the US eventually agreed to remove Xiaomi from the blacklist in early May. If the United States had not reversed its decision, the Chinese electronics behemoth would have done so. This is a condensed version of the information.