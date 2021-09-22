Xi tells the United Nations that China would no longer fund coal projects in other countries.

President Xi Jinping announced Tuesday that China will no longer subsidize coal projects abroad, thus terminating a major source of support for a filthy energy that contributes to climate change.

Xi made the statement while speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, promising to step up efforts to help the globe combat the climate issue.

In a pre-recorded message, Xi stated, “China would increase up support for other developing nations in developing green and low-carbon energy and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.”

“In the post-Covid age, we must cultivate new growth drivers and work together to achieve leapfrog development while remaining dedicated to human-nature harmony,” Xi remarked.

China has been building infrastructure all over the world as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, and has been open to coal projects up until recently.

A coalition of non-governmental organizations claimed in a statement earlier this year that the state-run Bank of China was the single largest lender of coal projects, injecting $35 billion since the Paris climate agreement was signed in 2015.

China, on the other hand, has continued to invest in coal at home, safeguarding a politically delicate industry in the United States.

Last year, China installed 38.4 gigawatts of new coal-fired electricity, more than three times the total installed globally.

US climate envoy John Kerry said during a visit to China earlier this month that the US has made it “clear that the construction of more coal plants constitutes a substantial obstacle to the world’s efforts to deal with the climate catastrophe.”

China has pledged to phase out coal use by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060.

China’s pledge comes as momentum builds for a UN summit in Glasgow in November aimed at raising the Paris Agreement’s aspirations.