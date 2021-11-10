Xi Jinping of China warns of ‘Cold War-era’ tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against a resurgence of Cold War-era tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, calling for stronger collaboration on pandemic recovery and climate change.

Xi said all countries in the area must work together on common concerns, despite rising tensions with the US over Taiwan, which were largely offset by a surprise climate accord between Beijing and Washington.

“Attempts to draw ideological lines or establish narrow circles on geopolitical grounds are doomed to fail,” he said at a virtual business conference held in conjunction with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“The Asia-Pacific area cannot and should not revert to the Cold War era’s hostility and division.”

The Chinese leader urged for a collaborative effort to reduce the “immunisation gap,” making Covid-19 vaccines more affordable in developing countries.

He told the New Zealand-hosted meeting, “We should transform consensus that vaccines are a global public good into tangible efforts to ensure their fair and equitable distribution.”

Xi stated that the area should ensure that underdeveloped countries have access to Covid-19 vaccines and can afford them.

China announced on Wednesday that it has secured an agreement with the United States on climate change at a meeting in Glasgow, a crucial area where the Biden administration sees opportunity for cooperation.

“All of us may embark on a path of green, low-carbon sustainable growth,” Xi remarked, without mentioning the US accord specifically.

He stated, “Together, we can usher in a future of green development.”

“China will remain dedicated to promoting win-win cooperation and contributing to the Asia-Pacific region’s economic development.”