Xi Jinping of China warns of ‘Cold War-era’ tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

As tensions over Taiwan’s security grew, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against a return to Cold War-era divisions in the Asia-Pacific.

Xi said countries in the area must work together on common concerns such as the Covid-19 epidemic and trade in the run-up to an expected virtual summit with US President Joe Biden as early as next week.

“Attempts to draw ideological barriers or establish narrow circles on geopolitical grounds are doomed to fail,” he said at a virtual business conference held on the margins of New Zealand’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“The Asia-Pacific area cannot and should not revert to the Cold War era’s hostility and division.”

Xi’s call occurred only hours after China and the US announced a surprising agreement to speed up climate action at a meeting in Glasgow where countries are hoping to agree on steps to slow global warming.

“All of us can start on a path of green, low-carbon sustainable growth,” the Chinese leader added, without mentioning the US accord specifically.

He stated, “Together, we can usher in a future of green development.”

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Chinese and US leaders will undertake virtual conversations “soon.”

According to reports, the meeting might happen as soon as next week.

However, while the Biden administration has highlighted climate change as a significant area for potential cooperation with China, tensions have risen over their competing security agendas in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly with regard to Taiwan.

In early October, Beijing increased military actions near Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by China, with a record number of planes straying into the island’s air defense identification zone.

In light of this, Secretary of State Blinken reiterated the US military’s commitment for Taiwan on Wednesday.

“We will ensure that Taiwan has the capacity to defend itself,” he said at a New York Times event. “The aim here is never to get to the point where someone is actually seeking to alter the status quo by force.”

China’s leader, though, sent a conciliatory message in an address delivered to a gala dinner in New York on Tuesday evening by Beijing’s envoy to the US.

“China-US relations are currently at a crossroads in history. Cooperation will benefit both countries, but hostility will hurt them both “According to an embassy statement, Xi remarked.

He stated that China was willing to cooperate with the US to strengthen regional and global cooperation and “properly handle disputes.”

