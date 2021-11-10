Xi Jinping of China warns of ‘Cold War-era’ tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against a resurgence of Cold War-era tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, calling for stronger collaboration on pandemic recovery and climate change.

Xi said all countries in the area must work together on common concerns, despite rising tensions with the US over Taiwan, which were largely offset by a surprise climate accord between Beijing and Washington.

“Attempts to draw ideological lines or establish narrow circles on geopolitical grounds are doomed to fail,” he said at a virtual business conference held in conjunction with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“The Asia-Pacific area cannot and should not revert to the Cold War era’s hostility and division.”

The Chinese leader urged for a collaborative effort to reduce the “immunisation gap,” making Covid-19 vaccines more affordable in developing countries.

He told the New Zealand-hosted meeting, “We should transform consensus that vaccines are a global public good into tangible efforts to ensure their fair and equitable distribution.”

“To emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and achieve steady economic recovery at an early date,” Xi added, countries should increase collaboration in vaccine research, manufacture, testing, and mutual recognition.

China announced on Wednesday that it has secured an agreement with the United States on climate change at a meeting in Glasgow, a crucial area where the Biden administration sees opportunity for cooperation.

“All of us may embark on a path of green, low-carbon sustainable growth,” Xi remarked, without mentioning the US accord specifically.

He stated, “Together, we can usher in a future of green development.”

“China will remain dedicated to promoting win-win cooperation and contributing to the Asia-Pacific region’s economic development.”

The global warming deal was signed ahead of what is likely to be virtual conversations between Xi and US President Joe Biden as early as next week.

It also arrived at a time when tensions in the Asia-Pacific region were increasing.

In early October, Beijing increased military actions near Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by China, with a record number of planes straying into the island’s air defense identification zone.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the US would safeguard Taiwan’s ability to defend itself in order to prevent anyone from “trying to upset the status quo by force.”

China also claims practically the entire resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in annual shipping trade flow, despite opposing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

In this context, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.