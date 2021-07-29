World Cities Are Uprooting The Urban Jungle From Grey To Green

Green projects are sweeping the globe, from lettuces raised on New York’s skyline to thick swaths of trees occupying once-desolate Colombian highway passages.

AFP has gathered photographs and film of initiatives that optimize valuable city space at a time when coronavirus lockdowns have exacerbated the desire for nature in urban areas.

Since the beginning of the twenty-first century, as urban development priorities have evolved and concern about global warming has grown, replanting efforts have sprung up.

And they’ve made an impression.

According to a report by the French Agency for Ecological Transition, the temperature in so-called street canyons – flanked on either side by high-rise buildings – can be reduced by 3.6 to 11.3 degrees Celsius at the hottest time of day thanks to planting schemes on walls and roofs in nine cities around the world during the warmest month thanks to planting schemes on walls and roofs.

According to Stephanie Merchant of Bath University’s department of health, green spaces have been demonstrated to benefit health and wellbeing by reducing stress, anxiety, and depression, boosting attention and focus, improving physical health, and managing post-traumatic stress disorder.

She went on to say, “However, it’s about where they’re generated in connection to the needs of local people.”

Is it therefore true that all urban reforestation projects are worthwhile?

According to economist and urban planner Jean Haentjens, co-author of the book “Eco-urbanisme” (“Eco-Urbanism”), a scheme must fulfill as many purposes as feasible to be considered “virtuous.”

He added that it should also maintain biodiversity, increase wellness, raise awareness, be appealing to inhabitants, and be appropriate for its social setting, in addition to lowering the temperature.

A Singapore landmark is the enormous “forest” of giant manufactured trees fashioned from reinforced concrete and steel and lushly clothed in actual flora and animals.

The 18 solar-powered supertrees, which rise 25 to 50 meters (82 to 164 feet) above the city-new state’s commercial center, light up the night sky with their canopies that resemble flying saucers.

Exotic plants from five continents, as well as plant life from tropical highlands up to 2,000 meters above sea level, are displayed in vast glass greenhouses, complete with an artificial mountain and indoor waterfall.

The goal behind the Gardens by the Bay project, which won the World Building of the Year award in 2012, was to create “a city in a garden.”

However, Philippe Simay, a philosopher of cities and architecture, described it as a “disneyization” of nature, citing the building and maintenance expenditures. “Why construct concrete trees when you can have genuine ones?” he wondered.

It’s fantastic. Brief News from Washington Newsday.