Workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were not infected with COVID, according to a Chinese official.

Workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) were not infected with COVID shortly before the disease was discovered, according to a Chinese government health official.

On Thursday, Zeng Yixin, deputy head of China’s National Health Commission, spoke during a press conference in Beijing.

He also stated that China would not participate in the next round of the World Health Organization’s COVID origins study, implying that the virus may have originated in a Chinese laboratory.

According to CNN, Zeng stated the plan “disregards common sense and defies science,” and that “no worker or researcher at the WIV has been afflicted by coronavirus.”

It comes after the Wall Street Journal reported in May that three WIV researchers were ill in November 2019 and needed hospital treatment, citing a US intelligence report.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the origin of the COVID virus has been a source of international controversy.

In March of this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) initiated an investigation into the subject and published a report.

COVID was most likely transmitted to humans through an intermediate animal host, according to the study, and the accidental lab leak idea was deemed “extremely unlikely.”

While “laboratory mishaps sometimes happen,” the report stated that “the three laboratories in Wuhan working with CoVs diagnostics, CoVs isolation, and vaccine development all had high quality biosafety level facilities that were well-managed.”

Lack of Data Access

According to a joint statement released after the report’s publication, various governments throughout the world, including the United States, expressed concern that the study had been “seriously delayed and lacked access to comprehensive, original data and samples.”

President Joe Biden announced on May 26 that he had entrusted the US Intelligence Community with compiling its own report into COVID’s origins. He stated that he expected the report in 90 days.

CNN reported this week that numerous top Biden administration officials, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, now see the accidental lab leak scenario as equally likely as the natural origins argument, citing an unidentified source.

According to Reuters, Zeng downplayed the WHO’s intentions for a follow-up probe on Thursday, saying, “We hope the WHO would carefully review.” This is a condensed version of the information.