Woman raids ex-cryogenics husband’s lab and steals frozen brains he intended to resurrect.

Her cryonics tycoon ex-husband accuses a Russian woman of storming his cryogenics facility and snatching brains and frozen cadavers from wealthy people wanting to be “brought back to life.”

Valeria Udalova, 61, allegedly planned the transportation of the bodies, according to Danila Medvedev, 41, who assembled some personnel from her company to assist her.

Shortly after the KrioRus raid, police detained vehicles carrying cryogenic patients in Dewar containers full with liquid nitrogen. According to The Times, some of the bodies stolen belonged to rich Americans and Britons.

Over 80 remains, including brains and whole bodies, are said to have been preserved by KrioRus. These cadavers are referred to as “patients” by the corporation, and one-third of them are foreigners.

According to Medvedev, it is still unclear whether the transit of the cadavers and brains harmed any possibilities of survival. Medvedev told The New York Times, “It appears she doesn’t care what happens to their chances of being revived.”

According to a KrioRus expert, nitrogen inside the tanks was spilt during the robbery, causing the human remains to reach higher than acceptable temperatures.

Cryonics technology aims to extend life and uses frozen nitrogen to preserve deceased people in the hopes of being resurrected one day. Cryopreservation of the entire body is anticipated to cost over $35,000, whereas just the brain is estimated to cost around $15,000.

It is possible to prevent the brain or corpse from decomposing naturally after death by freezing it. Many people believe that cryogenics will give the patient enough time for scientific technology to evolve enough to bring them back or cure the disease from which they died. According to the BBC, some 165 persons in the United States have already gone through this process.

Because the science is still in its early stages, it is unknown whether the cryonics procedure will be viable enough to allow for the possibility of resurrection. Some specialists feel it is impossible to bring these frozen cadavers back to life, while others are more optimistic.

Udalova co-founded KrioRus with Medvedev in 2005, however she believes she was unfairly fired from the company. Both she and Medvedev claim to be the real owners of the assets, and the police are looking into the claims.

