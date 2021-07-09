Woman Discovers a ‘Sneaky’ Python in Her Shower, Which Has Left a ‘Trail of Destruction’

On Thursday, a carpet python was discovered hidden in the corner of a shower at a property in eastern Australia.

The homeowner, a resident of Belli Park in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast district, went to use the bathroom in the evening, but was taken aback when she discovered the shower was already “occupied” by the serpent, according to Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7.

“The lovely carpet python was curled up in the corner of the shower but had left a trail of damage behind it, knocking down all of the ladies’ toiletries as it went around the room,” said McKenzie, who responded to the residence to remove the snake.

McKenzie can be seen filming himself before arriving at the house in a video shared on Facebook.

“So, the sun has just set, and snakes are still on the move despite the cold,” he told the camera. “We’re going to go right over there and see if [the snake]is still there.”

McKenzie was heard chatting to one of the residents after he got at the house, who related how she first saw the snake.

One of the residents claimed, “I went to take a shower and then I noticed all this crap pushed over in the shower and I thought what’s going on here.”

The woman moved to open the bathroom door, but McKenzie offered to do it instead, just in case the snake was lurking nearby.

The snake catcher eventually unlocked the door and discovered the carpet python in the shower’s corner.

McKenzie remarked on the video, “Oh you’re joking, he’s absolutely caused chaos in here.”

The resident went on to say that she had initially assumed her dog was to fault for the bathroom waste before spotting the snake.

McKenzie explained, “The unfortunate dog got the blame, but it was the sly carpet python.”

The carpet python appeared to be in good health, according to the snake catcher, and had most likely come inside since it was cold outside.

Carpet pythons can be found all over the northern and eastern