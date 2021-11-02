Without China, a major methane deal will be reached at the Climate Summit.

Countries signed a historic pledge to reduce methane emissions this decade on Tuesday, with US President Joe Biden chastising Chinese President Xi Jinping for boycotting the crucial COP26 climate summit.

Nearly a hundred countries have signed on to a US-EU initiative to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% by the end of the decade, with China being one of the conspicuous omissions.

Experts believe the move, which might have a significant short-term influence on global warming, comes on the heels of a declaration made earlier on Tuesday at the Glasgow conference, in which more than 100 countries vowed to eliminate deforestation by 2030.

“Reducing our methane emissions as quickly as feasible between now and 2030 is one of the most crucial things we can do to keep 1.5C in reach,” Biden said, referring to the core aim of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

He referred to the pledge as a “game-changing commitment” because it covers half of worldwide methane emissions.

He did, however, criticize Chinese President Xi Jinping’s choice not to attend the meeting, which kicks off the 13-day climate talks. China’s economy is the world’s greatest overall emitter.

“It was a huge mistake for China not to show up, to be honest. “What value are they providing?” the rest of the world asked of China, Biden told reporters.

“It’s just a huge problem, and they went away.” “How do you do that while claiming to be able to lead?” Biden stated the following.

He went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in the same boat.

The heads of state and government have arrived in Glasgow for a two-day summit that the host country, the United Kingdom, hopes would spark aggressive climate action during the subsequent negotiations.

The decision in Glasgow, according to organizers, will be critical for the Paris Agreement’s temperature goals to remain viable.

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “cautiously hopeful” about the progress made thus far in Glasgow.

Climate pledges have been based on lowering carbon dioxide emissions for decades. Despite the fact that methane (CH4) is 80 times more potent than CO2, its sources, such as open-pit coal mines, gas leaks, and animals, have gotten little attention until lately.

According to the International Energy Agency, the fossil fuel industry emitted 120 million tonnes of methane in 2020, with much of it avoidable.

According to a UN research released earlier this year, “available targeted methane initiatives” might lower CH4 levels by 45 percent by 2030.

This would reduce expected warming by 0.3 degrees Celsius. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.