With the Taliban’s victory, Pakistan will face a new chasm with the United States.

Following the September 11 attacks, the US gave Pakistan a strict deadline to cut its ties with the Taliban. Pakistan promised assistance but stressed that it would not be abandoned again, as it had been in the 1990s when the United States lost interest in Afghanistan.

Twenty years later, the Taliban have retaken Afghanistan from a US-backed government, and Pakistan appears to be on the verge of being abandoned once more.

“Pakistan is too vital to be neglected by the US indefinitely,” said Husain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to Washington. “This time, Americans will take longer to establish the nature of their connection with Pakistan,” he added.

The two-decade US war in Afghanistan has been preceded by a tumultuous relationship between the US and Pakistan, whose then-military ruler Pervez Musharraf promised “unwavering support” in the aftermath of September 11.

In 2009, then-Senator John Kerry spearheaded a civilian aid plan worth $1.5 billion per year in an attempt to win over a sceptical Pakistani population.

When Osama bin Laden, the world’s most wanted man, was located and killed by US commandos within Pakistan in 2011, US concerns that Pakistan’s formidable military and intelligence were playing a double game were confirmed.

Under President Donald Trump, the US finally stopped military aid in 2018.

Pakistan claimed credit for bringing the Taliban to the table with the Afghan government as part of the US withdrawal, according to Haqqani, who is now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute.

“What everyone recalls in Washington is what Americans regard as Pakistan’s role in allowing the Taliban to survive the blow the Americans put on the Taliban after 9/11,” Haqqani added.

While many Pakistanis feel “scapegoated,” Haqqani believes that Pakistan’s cause is harmed by Pakistanis’ “triumphalism,” especially Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan declared the Taliban had “broken the chains of enslavement,” while his climate minister praised the Taliban’s victory as a “gift” to India in a since-deleted tweet.

In the 1980s, Pakistan, a Cold War ally of the US, collaborated with Washington to support Islamic rebels fighting Soviet soldiers.

As US interest dwindled and Pakistan publicly backed the Taliban, who imposed a severe form of Islam during their 1996-2001 reign, Afghanistan remained engulfed in conflict.

Pakistan has historically viewed Afghanistan through the eyes of India, which recalls how the Taliban welcomed vehemently anti-Indian militants and has poured $3 billion in aid into the country since 2001.

The Pakistani elite, according to Madiha Afzal of the Brookings Institution, does not want a total Taliban. Brief News from Washington Newsday.