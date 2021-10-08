With the addition of a new unit, the CIA intensifies its spying competition with China.

The US Central Intelligence Agency launched a new China-focused branch on Thursday, emphasizing the country’s assessment of Beijing as its toughest long-term opponent.

The new China Mission Center, according to CIA Director William Burns, will address the threat China poses to all of the spy agency’s mission areas.

Burns stated, “The CMC will continue to intensify our combined efforts on the most critical geopolitical threat we confront in the twenty-first century, an increasingly antagonistic Chinese regime.”

The announcement coincides with President Joe Biden’s administration’s broader turn toward facing China as the country’s primary “strategic competitor.”

In June, Vice President Joe Biden announced the formation of a new Pentagon task team to examine and respond to Beijing’s military posture.

After the CIA and FBI discovered scores of incidents of China recruiting US people to give it with sensitive or corporate private information, as well as using Chinese citizens working in the US as intelligence collectors, Burns made his disclosure.

It also comes amid US intelligence reports that China’s rivals are attempting to enter US government and private computer networks by leveraging their position in the global electronics industry and hacking.

According to the New York Times and Washington Post, the CIA recently wrote a message to its arms around the world acknowledging that it has lost hundreds of its own clandestine informants in other nations, some caught or assassinated, underscoring the threat from Beijing and other rivals like Pakistan.

“CIA has always risen to the occasion to confront whatever obstacles have been thrown our way…. And now, as we face our most difficult geopolitical test in a new period of great power rivalry, the CIA will be at the vanguard of this effort “According to Burns.

Burns, a veteran diplomat who took over as CIA director in March, also announced the creation of a new job called CIA chief technology officer as well as a new Transnational and Technology Mission Center.

According to the announcement, the center would target global issues such as emerging technologies, economic security, climate change, and health difficulties that are important to US competitiveness.

pmh/md