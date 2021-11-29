With new electric vehicle targets, Nissan touts its ‘pioneer’ status.

Nissan announced ambitions on Monday for electric and hybrid vehicles to account for half of its global sales by 2030, with a top executive claiming that the company’s “pioneer” image will help it gain market share.

Nissan’s second-in-command, Ashwani Gupta, told AFP that the company’s electric vehicle (EV) ambitions were “progressive” and that he welcomed “healthy competition” from all-electric rivals such as Tesla.

“We were the only ones talking about electric batteries in 2010, and owing to all of these players, public awareness has increased. That is beneficial to us “He told AFP as the company presented its new long-term goal, Ambition 2030.

“We’re thrilled to have these guys raising EV awareness… robust competition is always a good thing.”

Only 10% of Nissan’s global sales were EVs or hybrids last year, and the company announced Monday that it will introduce 23 new models by 2030, including 15 new electric vehicles.

It plans to spend two trillion yen ($17.5 billion) over the next five years to accelerate electrification, compared to one trillion between 2010 and 2020, with the goal of launching electric vehicles with its own batteries in seven years.

Across the industry, companies are promoting electric vehicles, with Volvo committing to phase out traditional fuel cars entirely by 2030 and Honda pledging to do the same by 2040.

Gupta insisted that Nissan’s goals were “reasonable, based, and progressive,” and that the plan was “rational, grounded, and progressive.”

“We are the forerunners,” Gupta continued. “When we debuted our first battery electric (vehicle) in 2010, there was no market for it and no one asked for it.” Nissan is now “capitalizing on the assets that we have prepared over the last 11 years,” he said. “Our asset isn’t only technology; it’s (our) customers who have utilized our battery electric automobiles,” he added.

In response to concerns about climate change, electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming more popular, with the United Kingdom planning to phase out new diesel and gasoline automobiles by 2030 and hybrids by 2035.

President Joe Biden of the United States said earlier this year that by 2030, 50% of all cars sold in the United States will be zero-emission vehicles.

EVs account for roughly 10% of European automobile sales at the moment, but only 2% in the United States.

Nissan has faced a slew of issues in recent years, ranging from low demand before to the pandemic to the consequences from the arrest and.