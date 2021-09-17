With lab-made food, a US startup hopes to revolutionize pet cuisine.

A cloudy liquid bubbling in glass tubes is crucial to a US startup’s plans to reshape the pet food market by generating nutritional meals in a lab.

Most pet food contains animal protein, which necessitates the death of animals and, as a result, emits greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Bond Pet Foods, based in Colorado, is attempting to avoid these issues by using a biotech approach to produce the same proteins.

His motivation stems in part from his own displeasure with how livestock is treated on the road to the food source.

He was also surprised to learn from a study that pets in the United States consume as many calories from animals as France’s population of over 65 million people.

The impact of livestock on climate change strengthened his commitment, as raising animals for food accounts for 14.5 percent of human-related greenhouse gas emissions, according to UN estimates.

However, veggies alone do not provide adequate nutrients for cats and dogs.

Research convinced Kelleman that there would be a market for lab-grown pet food if a business could “break the code.”

During a visit to the business, Kelleman told AFP that it has to be appetizing for dogs and cats, but it doesn’t have to look like a fully formed steak or breast.

“It’s not about the mouth feel, the sizzle, the taste, or the texture having to be perfect for people to accept it.”

Kelleman’s company collected blood from a pedigree chicken throughout development, retrieved DNA from the sample, and implanted it into a microbe.

The resultant microorganism was used to make lab-grown animal proteins in a fermenter.

“It sounds like an odd, strange procedure, but it has been around for a long time,” Kelleman explained.

Rumples, his dog, appears to enjoy it. A sample offered to an AFP reporter revealed a nutty flavor with parmesan cheese undertones.

However, the company faces numerous challenges in its drive to become the new normal in the pet food industry.

The first is the expense, because even environmentally conscious “dog mommies” keep a close eye on their wallets when it comes to food.

Bond was able to reduce the cost of protein from $100 per kilogram (2.2 pounds) to $5 per kilogram (2.2 pounds) by using fermentation tanks.

Tony Day, the company’s chief technical officer, believes the price can be lowered much more.

It will take at least two years of testing and review for regulators to be convinced that the kill-free pet food is safe. Brief News from Washington Newsday.