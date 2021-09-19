With a TV debate, Merkel’s party hopes to turn the race around.

With less than a week until the election, Germany’s leading parties will debate on Sunday in a televised debate, with the race to successor Angela Merkel in a dead heat.

Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats, who is a hair ahead in the polls, put up good if low-wattage performances in the first two of a trio of three-way discussions.

Merkel’s conservatives’ Armin Laschet tried failed in both previous meetings to reclaim a poll lead he had until July, when a string of gaffes sent his approval ratings soaring.

He runs the risk of bringing his bloc’s postwar score to an all-time low.

Speaker of the Parliament Wolfgang Schaeuble, a veteran Christian Democrat, conceded that the conservatives had lost steam, resulting in a media backlash.

He told the monthly Die Zeit, “It’s like when your automobile gets stuck in sand.” “Every time you try to get out, you dig yourself deeper.”

With roughly 25% support, the Social Democrats presently hold a two-to-six point advantage over Laschet’s “Union,” implying that the outcome is still wide open given probable fluctuations as the returns come in next Sunday.

The competition has also tightened in the recent week, which Laschet, 60, sees as a positive sign.

He told the daily Welt am Sonntag, “I’m certain we’ll be first past the post.” “We have a feeling that something is happening. For the Union, things are looking up.”

With an estimated 40% of voters undecided, Laschet will have one final chance with the debate to score a knockout punch or entice Scholz, 63, into a rare blunder.

Green candidate Annalena Baerbock, 40, will join them in the ring. After a promising start in the spring, she is currently polling between 15 and 17 percent, a reversal commonly attributed to her relative inexperience.

Her party, however, may play a kingmaker role in the post-election coalition wrangling to create a government, as she has proven popular among young people.

Scholz has pitched himself as Merkel’s rightful heir with his moderate, level-headed approach to administration, much to the chagrin of conservatives.

Scholz’s main charge against him, according to Laschet, is that he would be willing to create a coalition with the far-left Die Linke party in order to form a ruling three-way majority with the Greens.

Die Linke's resistance to NATO, according to Scholz and Baerbock, would be.