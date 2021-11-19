With a rambling hour-long rant, a top US Republican postpones a vote on Biden’s agenda.

With an hours-long, disjointed tirade that attracted derision and loud boos from the opposite benches, the minority Republican leader in the US House thwarted Democratic efforts to enact President Joe Biden’s historic package of social welfare reforms on Friday.

As he took the floor shortly after 8.30 p.m., Kevin McCarthy was scheduled to speak for one minute in advance of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act (0130 GMT).

After a diatribe over everything from Biden’s spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal, trips to Europe, Elon Musk, Abraham Lincoln, the Hallmark Channel, the Nobel Peace Prize, and the artwork hanging in his office, he was still going strong at 1.30 a.m.

The vote was simply postponed till 8:00 a.m., as opposed to the Senate, which has a “filibuster” that permits the minority to sabotage legislation by talking for hours.

“I’m not sure if they think I’ll stop since they left. No, I’m not “McCarthy responded as Democrats began streaming out of the chamber after learning that his tactics had worked.

“I’m not talking to them at all. I’m speaking to the citizens of the United States of America.” As the minutes went into hours, the Republican was laughed at, then fiercely jeered, his antics generally perceived as an audition for the future speaker of the House in 2022 if the House swings to the Republicans.

As McCarthy entered his fourth hour, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office issued a statement accusing him of “missing the plot.”

“Tonight, Kevin McCarthy foreshadowed Republicans’ most effective arguments against the deficit-reduction, inflation-fighting Build Back Better Act,” according to the statement.

“As he gets closer to the finish line, we’re all left wondering: does Kevin McCarthy realize where he is right now?”

Democrats had begun the evening in a solemn tone, determined to pass Biden’s $3 trillion domestic agenda, which included a massive social welfare and environment bill.

The controversy erupted three days after the president approved the first component of his economic program, a massive overhaul of the country’s aging infrastructure.

The bill is still expected to pass the House, where Democrats hold a three-vote advantage, with only one of their legislators stating that he would vote nay.

It would then be sent to the Senate, where it is likely to face even more opposition from Democrats' deficit hawks, who are concerned about historic spending as well as rising gas and food prices.