With a nuclear icebreaker fleet, Moscow vies for Arctic clout.

As the ice cover in the Arctic melts due to climate change, Russia is betting on a fleet of massive nuclear-powered icebreakers to maintain dominance in the region.

Moscow considers the development of the Arctic to be a historic duty, and it has already embarked on massive programs to harness the region’s natural resources.

The Northern Sea Route, a shipping path through Arctic waters that Russia believes could rival the Suez Canal, will be used all year.

Here are some essential details about Russia’s Arctic plans:

The skipper of the icebreaker “50 Years of Victory,” which sailed from Murmansk to the North Pole this summer, told an AFP correspondent on board that Russia has a unique role to play in the Arctic.

“About a third of our landmass is located above the Arctic Circle. Our forefathers were masters of frozen waterways for a long time. Dmitry Lobusov stated, “We are successfully continuing this.”

President Vladimir Putin has made the development of the Arctic a strategic priority, and state-owned firms including as Gazprom Neft, Norilsk Nickel, and Rosneft have substantial oil, gas, and mineral extraction projects in the Arctic.

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated, “The Arctic region has great potential.”

“We’re talking about 15 billion tonnes of oil and 100 trillion cubic meters of gas in terms of resources. He claimed he had enough for tens, if not hundreds, of years.

Through Russian Arctic waterways, the Northern Sea Route connects the Pacific and the Atlantic.

It is now not accessible without the use of icebreakers all year, while some specialized types of ships can get through in the summer.

Moscow is aiming for year-round navigation by 2030, as the ice cover recedes.

The voyage from East Asia to Europe is significantly shorter than the Suez Canal route.

In March, when a massive container ship stopped the busy Suez shipping waterway, Moscow hailed the Northern Sea corridor as a “possible option.”

Russia wants to increase cargo traffic along the channel from almost 33 million tonnes in 2020 to 80 million tonnes by 2024 and 160 million tonnes by 2035 – still far short of the billion tonnes that flow through the Suez Canal each year.

By 2024, 735 billion rubles ($10 billion/8.5 billion euros) will be invested, including 274 billion rubles in state funds, according to Russia’s state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, which is building the route and icebreaker fleet.

Rosatom is developing four more nuclear-powered vessels to add to its fleet of five icebreakers and a cargo ship.