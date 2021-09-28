With a $11.4 billion investment, Ford accelerates its transition to electric vehicles.

Ford announced Monday that it will invest $11.4 billion on electric vehicle production in an effort to position itself as a leader in the US transition away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.

By 2025, the business plans to establish four new plants to make electric vehicles and batteries, creating 11,000 new employment.

Ford will build the facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee alongside its South Korean partner SK Innovation, according to a release.

Ford will contribute $7 billion as part of a $30 billion commitment announced last spring, with the rest coming from SK Innovation.

Ford claims it will be the company’s “biggest, most modern, and most efficient auto production complex in its 118-year history,” putting it at the vanguard of the country’s transition to electric vehicles.

“This investment supports the company’s longer-term aim of creating a sustainable American manufacturing ecosystem and accelerating its progress toward carbon neutrality, backed by science-based targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement,” according to the statement.

According to the statement, the business anticipates between 40 and 50 percent of its global vehicles to be totally electric by 2030.

“This is a historic moment where Ford will lead America’s transition to electric vehicles and usher in a new age of clean, carbon-neutral manufacturing,” said Bill Ford, Executive Chairman.

“With this investment and an entrepreneurial spirit, we can achieve goals that were formerly thought to be mutually exclusive – protect the environment, produce fantastic electric vehicles that Americans will love, and contribute to our country’s prosperity,” he continued.

The news came as the company’s new F-150 Lightning pickup truck and other electric vehicles, such as the E-Transit and the Mustang Mach-E, were in high demand.

The firm, like its competitor GM, is attempting to catch up with Tesla, the electric car industry’s pioneer.

Ford, which pioneered automated car manufacturing a century ago, claimed the deployment will be “the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles by any automobile manufacturer at one time.”

Many car manufacturers have begun to turn to electric vehicles to minimize harmful emissions as a result of increased public pressure and customers and investors becoming increasingly sensitive to environmental concerns.

The transition to electric had not been as noticeable until recently.

Ford CEO Jim Farley stated, “We are pushing now to provide breakthrough electric vehicles for the many rather than the few.”

President Joe Biden’s economic initiatives, as well as his commitment to modernize infrastructure to combat climate change, echo this concept. Brief News from Washington Newsday.