Winter the Dolphin, the star of ‘Dolphin Tale,’ died at the age of 16.

Winter, the animal hero of the Dolphin Tail films, died on Thursday at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) in Florida.

When the dolphin’s tail flukes were removed and replaced with a prosthetic tail, she drew the attention of people all around the world.

Winter, an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, was being prepared for surgery to remove an intestinal blockage when her breathing got labored and her blood pressure became dangerously high. According to CMA, she died at 8 p.m.

Winter the Dolphin died at roughly 8 p.m. tonight, after animal care experts from throughout the country battled to address her gastrointestinal condition," CMA said on Twitter. "The CMA family is in a state of shock."

— @CMAquarium (Clearwater Aquarium) 12 November 2021 Winter, who was 16 years old at the time, had stopped feeding on November 1st, according to the aquarium. The dolphin was being treated with antibiotics for a gas infection, and the drugs had initially worked effectively.

Winter’s condition worsened on Wednesday, according to the CMA, with her digestive problems increasing, putting the dolphin’s life in jeopardy.

Winter’s death drew condolences, including one from veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt, who complimented the personnel who had cared for her.

“While we are grieved by Winter’s passing, we are comforted in knowing that our team did everything possible to ensure her survival,” she said. To provide her with the finest treatment possible, we collaborated with specialists and marine mammal experts from throughout the country.

“During this trying moment, our team worked around the clock. I’m pleased to work with such passionate and brilliant individuals that put their hearts and souls into Winter.” Winter’s emergency operation was being prepared by 15 medical personnel at the time of her death, including CMA board chairperson Paul Auslander. “These are incredibly intelligent animals,” he explained, “and you got the impression she’d been through a lot and didn’t want to go through it again.”

"There are some folks here who have spent their entire lives with this animal, and.