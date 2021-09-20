Will the La Palma Volcanic Eruption Cause a Mega-Tsunami on the East Coast of the United States? Officials say no.

A volcano on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma erupted, causing erroneous worries that a so-called mega-tsunami was on its way to the US East Coast.

Officials said the Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting around 3.12 p.m. local time (10:12 a.m. EDT) on Sunday. Around 5,000 people were forced to flee their houses in nearby settlements, according to Canary Islands President Angel Victor Torres, who spoke at a press conference on Sunday. It was the first eruption of the volcano since 1971.

At 5 p.m. local time on Sunday, the threat level was elevated to red, putting 35,000 people in Tazacorte, El Paso, Fuencaliente, Mazo, and Los Llanos de Aridane on high alert.

According to the Canary Islands government’s website, the eruption was caused by low-magnitude earthquakes, with a volcanic tremor signal recorded at all seismic sites.

The volcanic explosion fueled speculation in the media and on social media about the prospect of a “mega-tsunami” impacting the United States’ Eastern Seaboard. On Monday AM EDT, the term “tsunami” was trending on Twitter, while Google searches for “tsunami” and “mega-tsunami” had surged, according to Google Trends data.

“There is NO tsunami hazard for the US East Coast at this time, following the eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano, La Palma, Canary Islands,” the National Tsunami Warning said on Facebook.

“The National Tsunami Warning Center is keeping an eye on the situation, and all available data, including close water level readings, indicate that there is no tsunami risk for the US East Coast.”

A 2001 scientific study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters may have established a link between the eruption of Cumbre Vieja and a mega-tsunami that might hit the United States.

After studying the effects of the volcano’s eruptions in 1971 and 1949, the authors concluded that a future eruption could compromise the volcano’s whole structure.

The authors estimated that a “catastrophic failure of its west flank” would drop between 150 and 500 km3 of rock into the crater. This is a condensed version of the information.