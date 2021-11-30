Will the COVID Pandemic End as the Omicron Variant Spreads?

The World Health Organization met on November 26 to address a developing COVID-19 variant. Omicron, a highly mutated form, first appeared in South Africa and has now been discovered in at least 15 other nations.

This new variety was discovered after the Mu variant was discovered in January 2021 and the Delta variant appeared in December 2020, both of which are still responsible for the great majority of COVID infections.

The discovery of yet another new variety corresponded with a surge in Google searches for “When will COVID be over?” But, even if the global pandemic ends, what are the chances that things will return to their pre-pandemic state? The Washington Newsday quoted Mark Jit, Professor of Vaccine Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), as saying, “COVID will probably always be with us, therefore something will always be different.” “Every year, we’ll probably need to get a COVID shot. Regardless of what happens with COVID, remote working will most likely become more common in 2020.” COVID isn’t going away anytime soon, according to the vast majority of immunologists. Nature asked 100 immunologists, infectious-disease researchers, and virologists working with COVID if the virus might be eradicated earlier this year.

Ninety percent of those polled believe that the COVID pandemic will not be the end of the virus. Instead, it is likely to become an endemic virus, meaning that it will continue to circulate for years in specific places and populations around the world.

Martin McKee is a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He stated that predicting the end of the global COVID outbreak is challenging. “Just as with earlier pandemics, we can expect everyday life to be altered thereafter, but in ways that we cannot easily predict,” he told The Washington Newsday. “We know of a few respiratory viruses that were introduced into the human population, swept across the globe, and transitioned to endemic circulation, usually with annual wintertime peaks in incidence,” Yonatan Grad, Associate Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at Harvard University, said in a statement earlier this year. Grad exemplifies this with an example. This is a condensed version of the information.