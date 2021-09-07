Will COVID ever come to an end? It’s ‘Here To Stay,’ according to health officials.

COVID-19 instances have risen to levels not seen since January, and news of the new “mu” variety has heightened pandemic fears, according to global health officials.

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, said, “I believe this virus is here to stay with us and, like influenza pandemic viruses, it will mutate to become one of the other viruses that plagues us.”

Ryan isn’t the first health professional to warn of a pandemic that might last for a long time. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House senior medical advisor, has stated that COVID may never be totally eradicated, despite widespread vaccination.

COVID’s vaccine resistance is due to a variety of mutations, including as the delta and mu strains, which reduce the protection offered by vaccination or past infection.

Though the idea of COVID-19’s perpetual presence may be unsettling, it isn’t the only virus that the world hasn’t been able to eradicate fully. These viruses, often known as endemic infections, are more resistant to eradication efforts and eventually become endemic in specific areas. Chickenpox, HIV, and malaria are among the current endemic diseases.

“It’s been said that we’re going to exterminate the virus,” Ryan added. “No, we’re not; it’s really unlikely.”

Though COVID-19’s eradication is becoming less likely, vaccination is still critical for long-term safety and prevention against more serious infections, hospitalizations, and death.