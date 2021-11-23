Will an asteroid collide with the Earth? NASA is planning to launch a mission to defend the planet.

NASA will launch the world’s first planetary defense mission on Wednesday, which might shield Earth from an asteroid crash.

The $325 million Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will crash a spacecraft with the asteroid Dimorphos, changing its orbit and deflecting its route away from Earth.

The collaborative mission with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory is set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 1:21 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

According to NBC News, the spacecraft will be launched into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The spacecraft will collide with Dimorphos at a speed of 15,000 mph, according to Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins University and the mission’s coordinating lead.

“This isn’t going to kill the asteroid; it’ll simply give it a slight shove,” she stated in a press conference earlier this month. “We’re exhibiting asteroid deflection in this double asteroid system because it’ll alter its route around the larger asteroid.” Dimorphos is nearly the same size as the Great Pyramid of Giza, with a width of 525 feet. It’s a moon of the bigger asteroid Didymos, and it orbits its parent rock once every 11.9 hours, according to The Guardian.

“If an asteroid on a collision trajectory with Earth is discovered one day,” Andy Cheng, DART investigation team lead at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab, told CNN, “then we will have an estimate how much momentum we need to make that asteroid avoid the Earth.”

According to NASA, neither Dimorphos nor Didymos have a considerable risk of colliding with Earth in the next 100 years. The test is being conducted as a training exercise to ensure that the agency is prepared to respond in the event of a collision.

“Asteroid impacts are extremely unusual,” Lindley Johnson, a planetary defense officer at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., told NBC News, “but it’s something we want to be aware of well ahead of time.”

Dart is part of the Asteroid Impact and Deflection Assessment, a one-year, two-part project. The second phase will be created by the European Space Agency’s Hera mission, which is scheduled to launch in 2024 and will investigate the Didymos system and the DART probe’s deflection in greater detail.