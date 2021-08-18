Wildlife Trafficking Has Been Added To Hong Kong’s Organized Crime Law.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong passed a new law designating wildlife trafficking as an organized crime, a move that conservationists applaud since it gives law enforcement more ability to tackle the trade.

Hong Kong has thrived as a key transit hub for illegal parts of endangered species such as elephants, rhinos, and pangolins, with its busy port and transportation linkages — the majority of which is headed for mainland Chinese consumers.

Legislators added illegal wildlife smuggling to the city’s Organized and Serious Crimes Ordinance on Wednesday, putting it on the same level as narcotics and human trafficking.

The law, which was enacted to combat the city’s triad organized criminal organizations, gives police broad investigative powers and imposes harsher penalties on those found guilty.

Courts now have more authority to seize the proceeds of organized crime.

According to a legislative filing, wildlife seizures have hit new highs in the last two years, including a record 8.3 tonnes of pangolin scales and 2.1 tonnes of ivory.

The heaviest rhino horn seizure — 82.5 kg – was made at the airport in 2019.

Arrests of people who benefit directly from the lucrative trade, on the other hand, are uncommon.

According to a university research published last year, no wildlife traffickers have ever been prosecuted for money laundering related offenses, and no wildlife smuggling syndicates have ever been indicted.

The failure to designate wildlife trafficking as organized crime was noted as a primary reason for the paucity of convictions in that study.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Hong Kongwildlife )’s conservation manager, Jovy Chan, praised the change.

“Traffickers use the Hong Kong Ports to traffic the world’s most endangered species of wild wildlife and flora on a continual basis. “Trade volume is increasing, adding to the worldwide extinction crisis,” she explained.

“The legislation reform is beneficial to gathering evidence for prosecutions in order to increase the deterrent effect for effectively combating smuggling activities.”