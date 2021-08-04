Wildfires rage near a Turkish power plant, prompting evacuations.

On Wednesday, a thermal power plant and its neighboring town on the Aegean Sea were evacuated as Turkey’s outside edge was consumed by a horrific wildfire that has ravaged the country for the past week.

Firefighters and police were seen fleeing the 35-year-old Kemerkoy factory in the hilly Aegean region of Mugla, according to an AFP team.

As blazing orange flames tore across the hills encircling the facility, the defense ministry announced it was evacuating residents by boat.

The regional municipality stated that the strategic site had been cleared of “all explosive chemicals” and other hazardous materials.

“However, the fire has the potential to spread to the thousands of tonnes of coal inside,” regional mayor Osman Gurun told reporters.

As a precaution, local officials said the hydrogen tanks used to cool the station had been drained and replaced with water.

Flames were seen lapping electricity lines and racing up the major road leading into town on Turkish television.

Since breaking out throughout practically the entire perimeter of Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean shores, more than 180 wildfires have charred vast swaths of woodland and killed eight people.

The fires’ “radiative power” – a measure of their intensity – “had reached unparalleled values in the whole dataset, which dates back to 2003,” according to the European Union’s satellite monitoring service.

Because of the severity and scope of the flames, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has faced days of criticism for what some claim has been his slow reaction to the disaster.

As news of the plant’s evacuation broke, Erdogan had just started a live television interview on the fires.

He admitted that firefighters’ efforts to save the station were failing due to the “tremendous wind” that was feeding the flames.

Strong gusts of wind were spreading the flames, according to an AFP team, which meant flashpoints were reappearing in areas where fires had been put out only hours before.

Erdogan slammed Turkey’s opposition leaders for attempting to score political points by raising doubts about his government’s preparedness and response.

Erdogan fumed, “When fires break out in America or Russia, (the opposition) stands behind the government.”

“Forest fires have increased dramatically in our country, as they have elsewhere in the world. Politics should not be allowed here.”

The size and fury of the fires appear to have shaken the Turkish administration.

Its media authority warned stations on Tuesday that if they continue to show live footage of the fires or air images of screaming people, they risk being penalized. Brief News from Washington Newsday.