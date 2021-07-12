Wildfires rage as a heat wave suffocates the western United States and Canada.

To begin the week, the western United States and Canada were subjected to blistering temperatures, with heat advisories still in effect Monday and authorities in both countries battling wildfires.

On Saturday and Sunday, scorching temperatures struck much of the Pacific coast and as far inland as the western edge of the Rocky Mountains, in a stunning, long-lasting heat wave that experts blame on climate change.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for the Los Angeles area until Monday evening, predicting dangerous temperatures in the region for the early part of the week, with highs of up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) in southern California.

Temperatures will drop somewhat starting Monday, according to the NWS, but “this tiny relative cool down will provide little comfort to places that have experienced long-term oppressive and above normal temperatures.”

“Extreme heat warnings are still in effect for the majority of the region until Tuesday.”

Highs nearing 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) – considerably over seasonal norms – are expected to persist in parts of western Canada on Monday, according to Canadian meteorologists.

Meanwhile, a fire in northern California grew overnight Sunday, fueled by the heat and strong winds.

Authorities claimed they had received reports of homes being torched in various towns and asked inhabitants to keep away, with images from the area showing abandoned cars and houses burned out.

Large swaths of woodland in the Beckwourth area appeared to be on fire, with massive clouds of smoke rising above the hills, and forecasters warned of fire danger in southern California on Monday due to low humidity and strong winds.

According to the US Forest Service, the Bootleg Fire in Oregon more than tripled in size between Friday and Sunday, acquiring more than 100,000 acres.

Over 50 new wildfires have erupted in Canada in the last two days.

Omar Alghabra, Canada’s transport minister, announced new emergency measures on Sunday intended at preventing more wildfires in the tinder-dry region, including measures to halt or reduce rail traffic.

Trains are a common cause of wildfires, especially when their spark-arresting systems aren’t kept in good working order.

Several roads and highways in the area have been closed because the government has declared a “extreme” wildfire risk across much of the province.

Evacuation orders were still in effect in a dozen localities.

Investigators from the Canadian government have been dispatched to Lytton, 150 miles (250 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver, to check if a passing cargo train is to blame.