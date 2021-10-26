Wildfires in the world’s richest country force climate migrants to flee.

When Jennifer Cashman and her family’s home in Paradise, California was destroyed by a wildfire, they were forced to join the expanding ranks of climate migrants throughout the world.

They relocated to Vermont, on the other side of the country, 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometers) away from the annual threat of fast-moving wildfire exacerbated by climate change.

“Our home and company had been entirely destroyed. And it happened so quickly that we couldn’t get anything else out of the house except ourselves “Cashman remarked.

“We each had a suitcase. That was the only thing we had to our name.” In just one day, the fire that ravaged Paradise in 2018 killed 86 people and destroyed approximately 19,000 structures.

The Cashman family visited Stowe, Vermont, on the advice of a friend, and moved there in January 2019 with the help of insurance money.

“We knew we were done when the fire hit; I couldn’t live in California any longer,” said the 47-year-old.

The wounds of repeated evacuations were visible.

“It was the terror of smelling smoke every time. Are we going to be all right? My son was terrified even if you lighted a fire in the fireplace; he was terrified of it “Cashman stated.

“Right now, the entire family is in treatment to deal with the trauma. My daughter has a lot of nasty nightmares.” Eight of California’s ten largest fires have happened since 2017, as a punishing drought brought on by human-caused global warming has left forests dry and flammable.

California, long a dream destination for millions and home to the world’s fifth-largest economy, is now experiencing climate migration, a phenomenon previously associated with poor, low-lying Pacific atolls threatened by rising seas or parched places in developing countries.

Even the world’s wealthiest countries are fleeing the warming planet.

“We can start to think about these broad-scale movements as an aspect of climate migration,” says Rebecca Miller, a researcher with the “West on Fire” project at the University of Southern California. “Wildfires cause mass displacement, and because these wildfires are exacerbated by climate change, I think we can start to think about these wildfires as an aspect of climate migration,” she says.

Wildfires have forced an average of more than 200,000 people to flee their homes each year over the last decade, according to the Norwegian NGO Internal Displacement Monitoring Center.

Nearly three-quarters of them were in the United States, with California accounting for the vast majority.

