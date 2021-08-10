Wildfires in Greece have destroyed a 2,500-year-old olive tree.

On the Greek island of Evia, a 2,500-year-old olive tree was killed in the midst of continuing flames that have caused thousands of people to abandon their homes.

Apostolis Panagiotou, a local resident, shared photos of the tree on Twitter on Sunday, showing it before and after the fires.

According to the Greek Reporter, the tree, which was productive and still bearing olives, was so enormous that ten persons could fit along the diameter of its trunk.

The old tree, which can be found in the Rovia olive grove, was mentioned in the writings of Strabo, a great Greek geographer, philosopher, and historian who lived around 2,000 years ago.

However, photographs taken after flames decimated a historic olive grove in the island’s north show that the tree had been reduced to a hollowed-out stump with only bits of its stem left.

:…2500 Y — apostolis panagiotou (@appanagiotou) August 8, 2021 Catastrophic wildfires continue to rip through areas of the island—second Greece’s largest, located close off the mainland to the northeast of Athens—having burnt for more than six days.

According to Reuters, two major fire fronts have charred thousands of hectares of virgin forest and engulfed many settlements.

Many residents have been forced to escape their houses as a result of the flames, with the coastguard having already evacuated parts of the island, transporting around 2,000 people by water.

Firefighters have been battling the blazes, with local officials saying that not enough assistance has been dispatched.

“Truth be told, we could have saved much more,” Giannis Kontzias, mayor of the municipality of Istiaia–Aidipsos in the north of the island, told the Greek Reporter on Sunday. I’m making a strong plea to the Greek authorities to send planes. “Our towns are falling one by one.” “Only a few of them arrived yesterday, but they were insufficient.” One municipal unit after another is being entirely demolished. Volunteers and the souls of the people who live here have saved what has been saved. Our children will never have the same perspective on the environment and our land as we did. We’ll be fighting for decades to restore northern Evia to its former glory.” The fires. This is a condensed version of the information.