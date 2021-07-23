Wildfire smoke seen from space over North America has prompted an air quality warning.

This week, wildfire smoke grabbed headlines for making the skies cloudy and the sunset red. The wildfires’ extensive impact was captured by satellites orbiting the earth.

Wildfire smoke from western North America that passes over the northeastern United States and Canada usually goes unnoticed because it travels at such high elevations, according to NASA Earth Observatory. The wildfire smoke that has been flowing into the Northeast of the United States has made itself felt this week.

The smoke can be seen moving over the northeast Tuesday in a natural-color image obtained by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NOAA-20 and released by NASA Earth Observatory.

The smoke caused air quality advisories in various regions, in addition to the foggy sky and unusual red sunsets. For example, fine particulate pollution in New York City surpassed 170, a level that is claimed to be dangerous even to persons who are deemed “healthy.”

According to NASA Earth Observatory, atmospheric scientist Ryan Stauffer of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center remarked, “That’s a scale of particle pollution that New York City hasn’t experienced in more than a decade.”

Earlier this month, the plumes of smoke from a cluster of wildfires in Canada that reached North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota were taken by VIIRS on NOAA-20.

On Wednesday, NASA Earth Observatory released another image showing the bulk density of black carbon, or soot, over North America.

The black carbon statistics came from the GEOS forward processing (GEOS-FP) model, which assimilates data from satellite, airplane, and ground-based monitoring systems, according to the agency.

According to NASA Earth Observatory, soot is just one of the many types of particles present in wildfire smoke. Even though it is classified as a short-lived pollutant, with a lifespan of only days to weeks, it has the potential to affect climate, agriculture, and human health. For example, black carbon and its “co-pollutants” are so tiny that they can reach the deepest parts of the lungs, facilitating harmful substances’ transit to the bloodstream.

Despite the fact that multiple forest fires are now burning in North America, much of the smoke that blanketed the eastern United States “likely” came from flames blazing on the Manitoba-Ontario border, according to the agency. The fires in British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest of the United States may have also contributed “a little bit of smoke.”