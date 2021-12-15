Why Was Hasan Piker Banned From Twitch?

Hasan Piker, a well-known streamer, has been banned from Twitch for allegedly breaking the platform’s code of conduct.

If you’re unfamiliar with Piker — also known by his Twitter handle HasanAbi — he’s a left-wing commentator and former journalist for HuffPost and The Young Turks. He mostly presents Twitch streams called “Just Chatting,” in which he discusses a wide range of topics such as video games, global events, political conflicts, and broader cultural themes.

According to Twitch’s own statistics, his channel is the twelfth most popular on the entire platform, with roughly 6 million total hours of viewing. In terms of interaction, he’s right in the middle of the official Rocket League account and the BLAST Premier Counterstrike esports channel. In other words, he is a well-known figure with a sizable fan base.

As a result, the fact that he has been barred from the network is shocking, given that he is one of its most prominent founders. If you try to access his page right now, you’ll find that it’s utterly inaccessible, and all of his archived feeds are no longer viewable.

Hasan Piker’s Twitch Code of Conduct Violations

Piker claims he was kicked off Twitch because of his “anti-white prejudice.” He has specifically blamed the ban on his usage of the term “cracker” multiple times in a recent stream.

This apparently breaches Twitch’s community guidelines in relation to “hateful conduct and harassment,” as it is a term used to identify white people. If you look at the appropriate page, you’ll notice that there’s a section dedicated to how using racist slurs is specifically forbidden. The streaming platform has a list of words that come under this category in general.

yes. It’s for precisely what you think it’s for. Racism against white people for using the slur “cracker.” https://t.co/5cukDRubze December 14, 2021 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) However, there is some debate about whether “cracker” is a racist epithet.

Piker has already tweeted about two of his own moderators being removed for using the word. "Absolutely ridiculous that Twitch banned," he wrote.