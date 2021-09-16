Why Vitamins Aren’t Enough To Protect You From The Delta COVID Variant

People are thinking about how to defend themselves from COVID as the Delta strain spreads across the United States.

The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States both recommend that persons get vaccinated against COVID. During the pandemic, however, many people sought out alternative, unproven ways of protection.

The anti-malaria medicine hydroxychloroquine, which was promoted by President Donald Trump, and the horse dewormer ivermectin have both been rejected by the Food and Drug Administration as COVID therapies (FDA).

According to Google Trends data, the public is also interested in vitamins, as indicated by an increase in Google users asking if they may help protect against the Delta variant. According to the CDC, Delta is responsible for approximately 99 percent of COVID cases in the United States.

According to John P. Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, “vitamins are absolutely ineffectual against COVID transmission because they do not work against any phases in the virus replication cycle.” “They also have no effect on our immune system’s ability to fight the virus.”

People who rely on vitamins, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and other ineffectual treatments, according to Moore, are putting themselves at danger of infection because they assume they are protected when they aren’t. The emergence of viral stories on social media, according to the immunologist, exacerbates the situation.

“Stories abound on social media of people concocting their own cocktails of vitamins, horse paste, etc., and ‘curing’ themselves of COVID-19,” Moore and Nicoli Nattrass, a professor of economics at Cape Town University, wrote in an article for Smerconish, the website of presenter Michael A. Smerconish.

“Because most COVID-19 cases are minor, this type of anecdotal data is completely unreliable. In all likelihood, the healing would have occurred without any self-medicating at all, which is why clinical trials are required to verify whether or not a treatment works.”

Professor of Global Health and Medicine at Boston University Schools of Public Health and Medicine, Davidson Harmer, has spent decades studying the relationship between nutrition and infection, as well as the need of micronutrients for appropriate immune function.

While having, he told this website. This is a condensed version of the information.