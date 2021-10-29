Why Japan’s Youth Don’t Vote is Caused by a Generation Gap.

Shoma Motegi, 19, will vote in Japan’s general election for the first time on Sunday, but he is a minority in his age group, something he wants to change.

Voters and campaigners claim that veteran leaders catering to an aging population, outmoded campaign strategies, and a lack of political education have resulted in perennially low turnout percentages among young people.

The fifth lowest voter turnout among 41 industrialized economies evaluated by the OECD occurs in Japan, where the ruling party has been in power virtually constantly for decades.

In the country’s most recent general election, the age divide in voting patterns was severe, with only a third of persons in their twenties voting compared to 72 percent of those aged 60-69.

“It’s a waste of our freedom to vote in elections that influence our destiny,” Motegi told the AFP news agency.

If the younger generation does not show up, “policies will favor the existing working generation, or the elderly,” the Yokohama economics student noted.

The election’s conclusion is generally foreseeable, according to analysts, with new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, 64, overwhelmingly predicted to win.

He presented his cabinet last month after becoming the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party: the average age is 62, with only three women.

“It doesn’t appear very motivating,” says Misha Cade, a 24-year-old student who also plans to vote on Sunday.

Cade, who has 46,000 TikTok followers, routinely posts in English and Japanese about feminism and other social topics, and believes that young women in Japan often don’t feel represented in mainstream politics.

Cade, who is of dual origin and grew up in the United States before going to Japan as a teenager, said, “They think it’s a man’s world — like it’s not really something they can enter into.”

Is she considering a career in politics?

“I’d never be able to accomplish it… There’s a lot of sexual harassment and outright misogyny, which I don’t believe I could handle on a regular basis.” The administration lowered the voting age to 18 from 20 five years ago in an attempt to involve the new generation.

However, Motegi claims that some of his friends are still wary of political conversation, particularly when it comes to sensitive issues such as nuclear power or national security.

“I believe people are hesitant to confront the issues because they are unfamiliar with existing policy,” he stated.

They could also “be concerned that a disagreement will create an unpleasant atmosphere.”

He is a member of the Japan Youth Conference, a non-governmental organization that recently organized two events.