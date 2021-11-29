Why is Omicron potentially dangerous, and how does it differ from other COVID variants?

Scientists are evaluating the threat posed by the Omicron strain of COVID, which has made headlines around the world in recent days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the variant as a variant of concern (VOC) on Friday, after scientists had expressed alarm about it for several days.

Nothing is known about Omicron at the moment, including how quickly it spreads, how effective immunizations are against it, and whether it produces more severe disease than other strains.

According to the WHO, the first confirmed Omicron case was on November 9, 2021, and no other variant in the history of the pandemic has been certified as a VOC so soon after its identification. For months after its first documented instance, Delta, the variation that was effective enough to become mainly dominant worldwide, was not designated as a VOC.

Omicron is different from previous versions, according to scientists, since it has a huge number of mutations—up to 32 in its spike protein alone—that could help it spread and resist immunity.

Other variants, such as Delta and Alpha, have also demonstrated spike protein alterations. In a recent Q&A, Tom Peacock, a research associate at Imperial College London’s Department of Infectious Diseases, claimed that the number detected in Omicron is larger than any other variant thus far.

So, how could it make it riskier? When our immune systems attack COVID, they make antibodies, which effectively fit onto the virus’s spike protein and prevent it from entering our cells and causing illness.

The spike protein, on the other hand, alters when the virus mutates. This implies antibodies can’t connect to it as well as they used to. The more modifications to the spike protein, the more difficult it may be for existing antibodies to recognize it.

Vaccines or past infections can both create antibodies. Existing antibodies may not be as compatible with Omicron as they are with other versions, making it more likely that Omicron would make someone sicker even if they had previously had COVID or a vaccine.

The tests are still going on.

This is something Peacock and others foresee, but it’s worth noting. This is a condensed version of the information.