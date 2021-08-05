Why Hasn’t the FDA Approved a COVID Shot Despite Millions Being Vaccinated?

On August 11, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will have given its first emergency use authorisation (EUA) for a COVID vaccination after eight months.

Since December 11, 2020, 164.8 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against the disease with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson’s.

Despite this, none of the currently available COVID vaccines have been authorized by the FDA for usage. The FDA’s quick but temporary EUA process has aided the vaccine rollout in the United States, and it continues to do so. In the event of a public health emergency, like as the COVID epidemic, the FDA can use an EUA to allow a non-approved medicinal product to be used.

So, what’s taking so long to get approval?

Approval is on the way.

The FDA was contacted by this website to find out if and when COVID vaccinations will be approved.

The FDA pointed This website to a series of tweets from acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, in which she stated that the FDA had set a goal date of January 2022 for FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, and that the agency planned to finish its review of Pfizer’s application “far in advance” of that date.

FDA has formally accepted Pfizer’s Biologics License Application (BLA) requesting licensure (approval) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, according to Pfizer. https://t.co/UCGEp2qUhQ

July 16, 2021 — Dr. Janet Woodcock (@DrWoodcockFDA)

The Pfizer vaccine is being examined as a priority, which means that a judgment on the licensing application is expected within six months of its acceptance—in this case, July 16.

“Many people believe the FDA is taking a long time to fully approve COVID vaccines,” Herschel Nachlis, a policy fellow at Dartmouth College’s Rockefeller Center for Public Policy, told This website.

“However, it’s important to remember that most vaccinations take years, if not decades, to research and obtain approved.”

Pharmaceutical companies must submit rigorous scientific data to the FDA in support of their approval applications.

Some people believe the FDA's medicine approval process is too slow, while others believe it is too rapid, according to Nachlis. The FDA's approach to approval, on the other hand, is not.