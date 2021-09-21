Why Do Primates Carry Offspring After Death, According to a New Study

The way animals act in the outdoors has long captivated humans. There are numerous shows and documentaries that highlight their habits for everything from eating to child care.

There are many striking parallels between humans and primates, which include not only humans but also some of the animal kingdom’s closest relatives. There is one ritual, though, that scientists have been studying for decades.

According to Live Science, several primates, notably giant apes and Old-World monkeys, have been spotted hundreds of times since 1915, not only interacting with but also carrying their babies for days on end after they have died.

The most comprehensive study of its sort to yet, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences on September 15, looked at over 400 examples of mothers connecting with their infants after death.

The study, coordinated by a team from University College London, looked at records from 1915 to 2020 of monkeys, apes, bushbabies, and lemurs caring for their young after they died, according to Live Science. They discovered that around 80% of the species they looked at engaged in “corpse-carrying behavior” as a result of their research.

In a UCL article, co-author Alecia Carter said, “Our study suggests that primates may be able to learn about death in comparable ways to humans: it may take experience to comprehend that death results in a long-lasting “cessation of function,” which is one of the notions of death that humans have.”

“What we know about how grief is processed in nonhuman primates has relevance for our study,” Carter continued in the release. “It is well established that human moms who have a stillbirth and are allowed to hold their baby are less likely to suffer from severe depression because they are able to show their attachment with their child. Some ape moms may also require the same amount of time to cope with their loss, demonstrating the importance of maternal connections in primates and animals in general.”

The amount of time that moms carried their children after death was discovered in the study. This is a condensed version of the information.