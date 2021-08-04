Why did Twitter get rid of fleets only nine months after they were introduced?

Fleets, Twitter’s short-lived Instagram Story-like profile feature that let users to contribute transitory content, has been deactivated.

Back in July, the social network announced that Fleets will be phased out, but that users could continue to utilize the tool until August 3.

Ilya Brown, a Twitter product executive, explained the feature’s discontinuation in a blog post, saying it was originally meant as a “lower-pressure, transitory means for users to communicate their transient thoughts.”

Fleets featured as a blue circle at the top of the timeline, showcasing people’s profile photographs. A video, photo, or just text may be posted as a Fleet, and it was live for 24 hours.

By allowing users to upload information in a non-permanent manner, the company intended to attract more users to the platform.

“We haven’t seen an uptick in the amount of new people joining the discourse with Fleets as we hoped,” Brown wrote in July.

Brown added that instead than encouraging individuals to participate more, fleets were largely used by people who were already tweeting.

As a result, Fleets, which debuted less than a year ago in November 2020, are no longer available.

Twitter users reacted to the news in a variety of ways. On Wednesday, some users expressed dissatisfaction with the removal of the feature. “My Twitter feels so empty without the Fleets,” one user remarked.

Others thought the loss of the feature was a positive thing. “Oh no!” one user said dryly in a tweet that earned over 16,000 likes. The fleets have vanished! Anyway…”

The function was not universally popular, as Twitter had previously admitted. On July 14, Twitter’s official account acknowledged Fleets’ departure, saying, “We’re sorry or you’re welcome.”

Other social networks, such as Instagram, have successfully implemented features similar to Fleets, which are referred to as Stories. Instagram’s parent company, Facebook, features a feature called Stories.

Brown stated that Twitter is working on new ways to entice people to join the network and would announce them soon.