Why can’t I see my Spotify playlists that have been wrapped? For some users, the yearly review isn’t working.

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is now available, but some users are having trouble finding it in the app. If you’re one among them, The Washington Newsday has put together a brief guide to help you solve the problem.

As is customary, Spotify Wrapped includes information on your listening behavior throughout the previous year. You’ll learn who your favorite musicians were, which songs you played the most, and how much time you spent listening to your favorite podcasts, among other things.

All of these insights are packed in a vibrant video slideshow that you can share with others on social media (and silently judge you for). Of course, if you’re embarrassed by your results—perhaps because they’re dominated by one-hit wonders and guilty pleasures—you can always avoid calling attention to yourself by letting the occasion pass you by.

It is, nevertheless, a rather simple process for people who want to brag about their outstanding musical taste. We’ve already released a walkthrough here that shows how to find and share your Spotify Wrapped slideshow on social media.

Is Spotify Wrapped currently available?

Spotify Wrapped is now available. There should already be a banner at the top of the screen if you’re logged into the app on your phone.

By touching on it, you can get to your 2021 roundup. However, some users are complaining that they are unable to see the banner.

Spotify Wrapped is available in all regions at the same time, so you won't have to wait for it to arrive in yours. Updating or restarting the app is unlikely to solve the problem.

The banner should be visible to everyone right now, but your particular profile may take a few moments to load. If you’re patient, it won’t take long for it to appear.

What Should You Do If Spotify Wrapped Isn’t Playing?

There is a way to speed up the process if you are suffering from excruciating FOMO as everyone else posts their roundups.

On a mobile device with the Spotify app, tap this link. This is a condensed version of the information.