Why Are Users Trolling Snapchat’s End-of-Year Story Review Online?

Snapchat is the latest social media company to launch an end-of-year roundup, but it isn’t getting the same reception as some of its competitors.

Annual recaps have been appearing on practically every website in the last few weeks. Reddit released a list of its most popular posts, Google revealed its top search trends throughout the year, and Instagram unveiled a new Playback tool. Then there’s Spotify Wrapped, which allows users to share information about their music preferences with their friends.

On Tuesday, December 14, Snapchat posted its own “Year in Review,” following the pattern. If you’ve never used this tool, it basically makes a montage of photographs and videos from the previous 12 months using memories saved in the app.

To access the highlight reel, head to Snapchat’s “Memories” section and look for the story named “A Look at 2021.” You will be given the option to share it with other people after you have seen it privately.

If you can’t find your Year in Review, it’s because you didn’t save enough memories in 2021 to provide enough data for the program to work with.

While the Year in Review feature appears to be harmless (and comparable to the roundups found on other websites), it has been widely panned online.

Users are ridiculing the function in particular for incorrectly portraying recollections in a tone that isn’t entirely right. Snapchat searches for specific keywords to generate accompanying text, but it doesn’t always match the context of the image.

Here are some of the best reactions to an unintentional comic gold mine.

Snapchat’s Year in Review is being roasted on social media.

The “You hung out with your furry pals” card, for example, has been placed in front of everything from users mourning the loss of a cherished pet to drivers striking deer with their cars, dead rodents, mounted taxidermy, and even pictures of people wearing fake eyelashes.

Thanks for the memories snapchat photo, lol.

