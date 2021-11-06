Who Would Win in a Fight Between an Alligator and a Crocodile?

Crocodiles and alligators are descendants of ancient predecessors who lived alongside dinosaurs. Their last common ancestor lived between 90 and 100 million years ago, and since then, both creatures have evolved extraordinary physical characteristics that allow them to thrive as apex predators in their respective environments.

But who is the more powerful of the two?

The Most Significant Physical Differences

The American alligator and the Chinese alligator are the two existing species of alligator. Male American gators can grow up to 15 feet long and weigh up to 1,000 pounds, making them the larger of the two. Male Chinese alligators can reach 5 feet in length and weigh up to 85 pounds.

Crocodiles, on the other hand, are more varied, with 14 different species. The saltwater crocodile, which may grow to be 23 feet long and weigh 2,200 pounds, is the largest of these. Nile and American crocodiles can reach lengths of up to 20 feet.

The easiest way to determine the difference between a crocodile and an alligator, according to Frank T. Burbrink, curator-in-charge of the American Museum of Natural History’s Department of Herpetology, is by their head shape, according to The Washington Newsday.

“Alligators have a larger head (u shape) than crocs (v shape), and you can only see the upper teeth when alligators close their lips,” he explained.

“Crocs, on the other hand, have a narrower snout, and when their jaws are closed, their lower teeth are visible. Alligators’ humerus and femur bones are also shorter.” The University of North Florida’s Adam Rosenblatt told The Washington Newsday: “The most noticeable physical difference is the skull shape. Crocodiles have lighter-colored skin than alligators, whereas alligators have darker-colored skin.” The distinctions in their snouts were also noted out by Wolfgang Wüster, a reader in Zoology at Bangor University in the United Kingdom: “Basically, if you can see a lower jaw tooth protruding up outside the mouth, it’s a croc,” he told The Washington Newsday.

Which of the two can run faster?

The fastest of all crocodiles, the saltwater crocodile, swims at rates of 15 to 18 mph. American alligators are faster in the water, reaching speeds of up to 20 mph.

On land, though, both are far slower. As a result, their bodies aren't built for long-distance running.