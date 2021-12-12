Who Will Decide Which Countries’ Climate Plans Will Be Accepted?

Countries have till the end of the year to ensure that their climate commitments are in line with the Paris Agreement’s global warming cap. But who would verify that these assurances are genuine? The matter is so delicate that the answer is, for the time being, the countries themselves.

While countries have agreed on a worldwide goal to avoid the worst effects of climate change, fossil fuel and other greenhouse gas emissions continue to climb when they should be declining.

There is also no institutional organization responsible with ensuring that individual countries stay on track.

“There are no ‘police’ to verify; there is a flaw in the process,” Corinne Le Quere, a climatologist, told AFP.

In 2015, nearly 200 countries signed the landmark Paris Agreement, pledging to keep global warming “well below” two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, preferably below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Nations also urged for all countries to ensure that their emissions targets for this decade align with the Paris temperature goals, reinforcing them if required, by the end of 2022 at the COP 26 climate meeting in Glasgow.

However, each country will be responsible for marking its own climate homework.

According to Le Quere, the procedure allows countries to move forward “at a speed that is appropriate to their political systems.”

It hasn’t reduced emissions nearly fast enough thus far.

The United Nations’ climate change agency believes that countries’ 2030 emissions reduction goals will result in a disastrous 2.7C global warming.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) conducts a separate annual report that delves deeper into the gap between climate commitments and actual reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

It contains a special focus on the G20’s wealthier nations, which account for around 80% of global emissions.

“We don’t name and shame,” said Anne Olhoff, one of the report’s authors, “but we do highlight to the G20 nations who are clearly not on track,” such as Australia and Mexico.

Going any further would be “extremely political,” she told AFP, “I don’t see it occurring in a UN context to be quite honest.”

Experts are skeptical that countries will consent to any formal outsider oversight.

“We heard quite clearly in Glasgow, countries like the United States saying that they — and they alone — will choose what constitutes a 1.5C route for their country,” said Bill Hare of the Climate Analytics research group.

And the United States is far from alone in this regard.

“I don’t believe the onus is on us.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.