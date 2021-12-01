Who was the first to discover the highly mutated Omicron variant, which is now seen in over a dozen countries?

Cases are being reported from an increasing number of nations as scientists try to obtain laboratory data on the Omicron COVID strain.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and head of the US National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated during a press conference on Tuesday that cases had been confirmed in at least 20 nations and that “those numbers are going to change rapidly.”

“”If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated,” he urged, “we’ve said it before and it bears repeating.” If you’ve been vaccinated, get a booster shot.” Concerns about Omicron arose last week after scientists noticed data on the variant and expressed concern about its enormous number of genetic alterations.

Governments quickly caught on, and the World Health Organization had flagged it as a new strain of concern within days—quite a reversal.

According to the GISAID virus reporting network, the first Omicron samples were collected in early November.

According to GISAID, the first samples were gathered on November 9 in South Africa, and the first genetic data was supplied by scientists in Hong Kong, Botswana, and South Africa on November 22 and 23.

Scientists from all three countries have been lauded for their efforts in bringing the variety to the world’s attention.

Tulio de Oliveira and colleagues at the University of KwaZulu-natal, as well as Daniel Gyamfi Amoako and colleagues at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases of the National Health Laboratory Service, submitted the first sequences in South Africa.

Sikhulile Moyo and colleagues at the Botswana Harvard HIV Reference Laboratory presented the first sequences from Botswana.

The first sequences were submitted from Hong Kong by Ka Lun Tsang and colleagues from the Hong Kong Department of Health.

The scientists and teams engaged are not listed in alphabetical order. More information was shared on Twitter last week by Jeremy Kamil, a virologist at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport.

