Who Was It That Let The Dogs Out? Spain’s Volcano Isle is gripped by a mystery disappearance.

The drama of four hungry dogs stranded by an erupting volcano gripped Spain for days, as daring preparations were developed to rescue them by drone.

Then they vanished, leaving just a weird message stating that the hounds were safe at the spot.

Animal charity Leales.org originally uploaded footage of the dogs left inside two empty water tanks cut off by surrounding flows of red-hot lava on La Palma in the Canary Islands, triggering a public outcry for their rescue.

However, as plans for a sophisticated and unprecedented drone rescue took form, everyone was taken off guard when they vanished after an alleged midnight rescue mission.

The four starving dogs, all members of the Podenco Canario hunting breed, were caught in Todoque, which has been engulfed in lava since the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19.

Despite the fact that numerous areas of land were spared by the lava, they were nevertheless unreachable by foot or helicopter due to fears that the ash and hot gas would harm the rotors.

Local officials permitted a rescue mission by industrial drone operator Aerocameras employing a 50-kilogram (110-pound) device fitted with a huge semi-rigid net, despite a ban on transferring animals by drone.

The dogs had vanished when their drones hovered over the spot on Thursday.

“Our drones have found no evidence of the dogs after conducting an extensive investigation of the exclusion zone where they were supposed to be,” Aerocameras tweeted on Friday, confirming the mission’s cancellation.

A huge white sheet had been left at one of the enclaves, inscribed with the words: “Keep your wits about you, La Palma. The dogs are in good shape. The A-Team is a group of people who work together “in allusion to a popular American TV show from the 1980s that included dangerous feats.

Nobody knows who or how the canines were released so far.

Despite the exclusion zone’s inaccessibility and entry prohibition, Aerocamera’s drones discovered footprints “that appear to have been made by humans inside the exclusion zone” on Thursday.

While some believe the daring rescue was staged by the dogs’ owner or someone close to him, others, like Leales.org, believe it was staged by the dogs’ owner or someone close to him.

However, neither idea was validated by the police or local authorities, who did not specify whether or not an inquiry had been launched, and the story was still making waves on social media on Friday.

Leales.org has received more than 15,000 euros ($17,500) in donations since the podencos' situation became known.