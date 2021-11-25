Who on YouTube has the most subscribers?

Hundreds of millions of people visit YouTube every day, making it one of the most popular websites on the internet.

With lifestyle vloggers, gamers, and amateur musicians all creating profitable careers as content providers, attracting a loyal following on the site may propel someone into extreme levels of notoriety.

It’s all well and well to cater to the fickle YouTube algorithm for people who are just getting started, but if you want to make it a full-time job, you’ll need a steady stream of subscribers. After all, it’s these people who consistently watch videos, subscribe to notifications, and generally support their favorite creators. A YouTuber’s ad revenue and sponsorship arrangements would suffer greatly if they were not available.

Getting a large subscriber base and keeping it are, of course, two distinct things. There are a variety of reasons why a channel’s popularity may decline, including stale content, unpleasant comments, shooting themselves in the foot by getting involved in personal problems, or betraying the confidence of their audience. In either case, staying on top can be more difficult than getting there in the first place.

To summarize, to gain YouTube subscribers, you must have charisma, staying power, and fascinating material that keeps viewers coming back for more. Which networks, on the other hand, have actually mastered this art? Who has the most subscribers on YouTube? The answer to this question is contingent on how you phrase it. After all, there are independent content creators that rely only on YouTube for a career, and there are huge businesses who just have a presence on the platform.

If you include the latter, T-Series is the channel with the most subscribers. It considerably outnumbers its nearest competition, YouTube’s own movie distribution business, with 199 million users (where you can rent the latest releases).

If you're unfamiliar with T-Series, it's an Indian music record label best known for distributing Bollywood film soundtracks. It's hardly unexpected that they have such a large library of content (almost 15,000 uploads at the time of writing).