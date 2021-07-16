Who is Oliver Daemen, and where did he come from? With Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, a student will become the world’s youngest person in space.

Blue Origin said on Thursday that Oliver Daemen, a Dutch youngster, will travel with founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, and aerospace pioneer Wally Funk on the company’s first human spaceflight, which is set to launch on July 20.

The 18-year-old Daemen will be the first paying customer to fly on Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle. The teen is on track to become the youngest person to travel into space, while Funk, 82, will hold the record for the oldest.

The 18-year-old is the son of multimillionaire Joes Daemen, the CEO of Somerset Capital Partners, a private equity firm situated in Oisterwijk, Netherlands.

Flying aboard New Shepard will fulfill a longstanding ambition for the teen, who has been interested with space, the moon, and rockets since he was four years old, according to a Blue Origin press release.

Daemen graduated from high school in 2020 and took a gap year to pursue his dream of becoming a private pilot. He will undertake a physics and innovation management degree at Utrecht University in the Netherlands in September.

“I am really happy to go into space,” Daemen stated in a video broadcast to Twitter. I’ve always wanted to do this, and because I’m only 18 years old, I’ll be the youngest astronaut ever. I’m really looking forward to experiencing zero-G and seeing the world from above.

“I want to express my gratitude to the folks of Blue Origin for making this possible and for giving birth to New Shepard.”

Daemen will take the place of the anonymous winning bidder who paid $28 million for a seat on New Shepard during a public auction. The auction winner had to cancel the July 20 launch due to “scheduling conflicts,” according to Blue Origin.

The cost of Daemen’s seat on New Shepard has not been published by the business. His father had bought the ticket for New Shepard’s second human flight, but Blue Origin moved him up when a seat became available on the first flight.

Instead of travelling himself, the CEO of Somerset Capital Partners handed his seat to his son. Instead, the winner of the public auction will fly on the second trip.

